Time is rife to liberate the country from personal politics, Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto says time is rife to liberate the country from politics of personality to politics based on issues.

Addressing the press at the end of a two-day engagement with leaders from four counties from Western Kenya in Sawela Lodge in Naivasha, Ruto said that the biggest challenge currently facing the country was the harsh economic times and rising debts.

He attributed this to the mismanagement of the economy noting that the ongoing charm-offensive targeting leaders were part of addressing the challenges.

“For years the country has been held hostage by personality’s cult and it’s time to liberate Kenyans from this bondage,” he said.

On the rising debt, Ruto said that the way forward in addressing the debts was not postponing paying it but expanding the tax base.

“If we employ more youths and give traders a conducive working environment then we shall increase our tax collection and improve the infrastructure as we pay our loans,” he said.

Ruto noted that Kenyans were united adding that the only challenge that they were currently facing was the harsh economic times.

“Kenyans regardless of their background are united and the only challenges they are facing is unemployment, the rising cost of living and the debt burden,” he said.

On Western Kenya, he said that the region had high potential that was yet to be fully tapped and pointed to the edible oil sector.

He said that his economic team could continue to engage leaders from all parts of the country with a view of coming up with a blueprint before the next general elections.

“Many have been criticizing our bottom-up economic plan and this is a healthy discussion where even our competitors have recognized it,” he said.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali who led the delegation noted that various challenges that had affected Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga and Kakamega counties had been raised.

According to him, they had talked about the sugar, cotton, milk, fishing sectors among others and come up with ways of resolving them.

“We have held a productive meeting with the DP where we met his economic technical team and sort ways of resolving challenges facing us,” he said.

On his part, the Secretary-General of Kenya Union of Nurses Seith Panyako noted that civil society was firmly behind the bottom-up model of economics.

“For years the country’s workers have been oppressed by political formation but we have hope under the hustlers umbrella,” he said.

Meanwhile, a section of Mt. Kenya region leaders want the monies that had been budgeted for BBI and the referendum process diverted to more pressing issues.