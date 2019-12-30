Everything you need to know about the Time Machine concert

The Time machine concert by Jamhuri events is set for New Year’s Eve in Nairobi at the Blue Door in Westlands. The party begins from 6 PM into 1st January 2020 at 6 AM.

The NYE party’s theme is musical time-travel thus the name “Time Machine” and will feature the stars of Sauti Sol’s Sol Generation Records. These include Nviiri the Storyteller, Bensoul and Kaskazini who will headline the event. They will perform alongside other top Kenyan DJs such as DJ Kafi, who will present a live fusion set dubbed matatu mix, Bashthma, future bass DJ and music producer who will showcase his futuristic space jam, and The DJ, showcasing his visual works as a photographer during his performance. Art in Motion dancers will also deliver electrifying dance moves spanning different decades and musical eras.

Renowned concert curator Tom Olang’o will be spearheading the “Time Machine” concert. He spoke ahead of the anticipated experience expected to cut across music, fashion and dance, guaranteeing revellers an unforgettable experience to usher in the new year. “This is a very special event for us at Jamhuri Events because it’s the first time we are hosting a New Year’s Eve bash on such a large scale since the block party we hosted in K South back in 2016. I remember fondly how that block party gave birth to the Jamhuri Jam Sessions which paved way for many of the headliners we will have at the NYE concert on 31st.”

The unique concept of the Time Machine concert is set to take music lovers on a tour through the past, the present and the future.

Ticketing information

Advance Tickets: KSh. 1,000 (Phase 1) & KSh. 1,500 (Phase 2)

Gate tickets: KSh. 2,000

