TIME names 12 women of the year for 2022

These 12 extraordinary women are working toward a more equal world.

Introducing TIME’s Women of the Year 2022, featuring 12 extraordinary leaders who are working toward a more equal world https://t.co/zeJbrF17hx pic.twitter.com/O41UYxYhpU — TIME (@TIME) March 3, 2022

TIME’s 2022 Women of the Year list features 12 individuals who have reached across communities, generations, and borders to fight for a more inclusive and equitable world. The pandemic underscored the ways in which broken systems hurt women, from rising domestic violence to disproportionate job losses. When TIME wanted to conceive a version of a project that could become an ongoing tradition, the publication chose to spotlight leaders who are working to create a better future for women everywhere.

Amal Clooney is one such woman. The 44 year old lawyer supercharges women in war-torn areas with the law. It’s sometimes hard to see all of Amal because of the glamour and celebrity that can overshadow her work. She embraces that and shines light on some of the darkest parts of the world to help her clients.

Another woman is Allyson Felix, one of the fastest humans in history and the all-time most decorated woman in track. She won two medals at the Tokyo Olympics before retiring from Olympic competition this year. But off the track, she’s made her mark as an advocate for maternal health and women’s empowerment. She is a big advocate for maternal health.

The rest of the women are:

Zahra Joya – For telling the stories of Afghanistan women enduring the taliban reign

Kacey Musgraves – For dominating a male-dominated industry

Kerry Washington – For turning star power into political change

Tracy Chou – For using social media to tackle abuse

Adena Friedman – For demanding diversity on corporate boards

Amanda Gorman – For using her poetry to talk about oppression and marginalization

Sherrylin Ifill – For gender equity in civil rights battles

Jennie Joseph – For fixing the black maternal mortality crisis, one midwife at a time

Amanda Nguyen – For fighting to ensure survivors’ stories are taken seriously

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – For being the example for trans actors all over the world