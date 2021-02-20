Everyone on TIME’s Next 100 list is poised to make history

TIME’s Next 100 list is one of emerging leaders who are shaping the future of the world, the list being an expansion of TIME’s flagship 100 list. Amid a global pandemic, deepening inequality, systemic injustice and existential questions about truth, democracy and the planet itself, the individuals on this year’s list provide “clear-eyed hope”. The list consists of doctors and scientists fighting COVID-19, advocates pushing for equality and justice, journalists standing up for truth, and artists sharing their visions of present and future.

The youngest person on the list is 16-year-old entertainer Charli D’Amelio, who counts more than 100 million followers on TikTok. 24-year-old Uganda-based Vanessa Nakate, whose Rise Up movement focuses on the disproportionate impact of climate change on the African continent also features, and African superstar Davido also appears.

The list is divided into Artists, Phenoms, Leaders, Advocates, and Innovators. It is comprised of 54 women and 46 men.

Check out the full list.

