Realness institute has launched the call for submission for Episodic lab.

Two weeks ago, we announced that the Realness Institute, in conjunction with Netflix, would be looking for writers from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa with authentic and original stories of all genres. The time has now come to cast your submission for this offering, the Episodic Lab.

The Lab will take place remotely from 1 June 2021 – 31 August 2021 where selected writers will work on developing pitch documents for their story concepts. 6 writers will be chosen to spend 3 months in a ‘writers’ room’ format where they will work with a script consultant and a creative producer to fully develop their story concepts into an episodic pitch. Along with creative training, writers will receive feedback from Netflix Originals’ development team.

A stipend of $2000 per month will be paid to the participants to cover living expenses as they dedicate their time to the process. At the end of the lab, each writer will have an opportunity to pitch their finished product to Netflix and have their series developed for production. If Netflix does not commission further development and/or production, the rights to the developed material default to the authors. Creators should not be committed to a producer or director to participate in the lab.

To apply, potential applicants must take note of the following:

Eligibility Criteria:

Writer/writing team* with either Film or Television experience. Only one writer will be able to participate if selected

Any genre of fiction

Language: English and/or local language

Concept must be set in South Africa, Kenya OR Nigeria

No producers or directors attached

Payment of submission fee

How to apply:

Applicants must fill out the online application on the Realness Institute website at www.realness.institute/episodic-lab-application. Applicants are advised to read through the form before submitting. The deadline for submissions is the 31 January 2021 at midnight SAST. Applicants will be required to pay a submission fee of 30 Euros via Paypal or 55 Euros via international wire transfer to cover the banking charges.

If you have any questions about the program or application, email submissions@realness.institute

