TIME’s 100 most influential companies is a new list and the newest addition to the iconic TIME franchise. The list highlights businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world. The list is a diverse array of 100 institutions, from the tech startup engineering a smarter way to recycle, to the cryptocurrency firm reimagining the future of money to the pharma titans creating the vaccines of tomorrow (and today). Together, these businesses and the leaders who steer them—are helping to chart an essential path forward

The list is divided into 5 segment, namely; pioneers, leaders, innovators, titans and disruptors. Check out the companies that feature on the list and the reasons why:

Pioneers

Hello Sunshine – shifting the narrative Roblox – building a metaverse Flutterwave – powering retailers Hybe – creating a BTS-fueled empire Savage x Fenty – embracing every body Rad power bikes – cycling forward Bumble – designing a smarter, safer dating app Darktrace – stopping cyber crimes Tilray – commanding the cannabis market Terracycle – recycling at scale Oatly – expanding an oat-mil empire Strava – helping cities serve athletes Beyond Meat – popularising plant-based protein Klutch Sports Group – empowering players Headspace – promoting mindfulness Rothy’s – bringing footwear full circle

Leaders

NBA – growing a global game Apple- doubling down on defining products Sony – creating high-demand game consoles Mattel – toying with a media empire Nike – channeling change Delta – thinking ahead Walgreens – vaccinating the vulnerable Pfizer and Biontec – immunizing the world Nubank – banking the unbanked World wide Technology – moving businesses to the cloud Twitter – upgrading a platform Maersk – Shipping the world’s stuff Mercado Libre – leading e-commerce in Latin America CVS – administering vaccines Home depot – improving home improvement Teladoc health – Updating telemedicine Equinor – fueling up, more sustainably Mastercard – moving finance forward Volkswagen – Racing to lead EVS Johnson & Johnson – delivering a one-dose vaccine Englis Premier League – broadcasting wins

Innovators

Gro Intelligence – accounting for climate change Moderna – making a new kind of vaccine Stripe – catalyzing digital payments Nintendo – creating communities Netflix – redefining Hollywood Lego – fostering creativity Zoom – enabling virtual connection Epic Games – taking a stand Spotify – betting big on talk DJI – propelling drones to new heights JIO Platform LTD. – leading digital transformation in India Flutter Entertainment – playing for keeps Adidas- reducing waste IKEA – moving beond ‘dispoable’ furniture Nvidia – developing critical chip TikTok – grabbing the world’s attention Duolingo – schooling users Farfetch – digitizing fashion Byd Co. LTD. – Scaling eectric transport Yum China – inventing the future of fast food Zillow – opening houses Orsted – pivoting the wind

Titans

General Motors – engineering a greener future Alibaba – coalescing e-commerse Facebook – fighting (and fueling) misinformation Disney – supercharging franchises Samsung – dominating electronics Microsoft – powering te lockdown Fedex – taking flight Google – searching for a better world Softbank – moving markets Tencent – evolving its footprint Walmart – keeping America fed, clothed and vaccinated Coinbase – shoring up cryto’s credibility BP – changing course Unilever – parting with plastic Amazon- dominating e-tail Paypal – untethering the digital wallet AT&T – keepig American connected Procter & Gamble – cleaning up at home UPS – delivering the goods Taiwan semiconductor manufacturing corp. – producing the chip that connect us

Disruptors

Illumina – decoding COVId-19 Huawei – advancing a transformative technology Shopify – helping small retailers compete Tesla inc. electrifying the automotive industry Onlyfans – boosting the creator economy AirBnB – adapting to a new travel reality Clearview AI – innovating facial recognition Clubhouse – starting conversations Nextdoor – linking neighbours Spacex – pushing the frontier Nextera Energy – generating green power Peloton – spinning to success Robinhood – shaking up stock trading Doordash – giving restaurants a lift Digitl Currency Group – mainstreaming cryptocurrency Byju’s – expanding e-learning Lime – scooting forward GoFundMe – enabling giving Didi Chuxing – driving the future of mobility Coursera – easing the shift to virtual learning

