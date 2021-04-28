These are the companies shaping the future.
TIME’s 100 most influential companies is a new list and the newest addition to the iconic TIME franchise. The list highlights businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world. The list is a diverse array of 100 institutions, from the tech startup engineering a smarter way to recycle, to the cryptocurrency firm reimagining the future of money to the pharma titans creating the vaccines of tomorrow (and today). Together, these businesses and the leaders who steer them—are helping to chart an essential path forward
The list is divided into 5 segment, namely; pioneers, leaders, innovators, titans and disruptors. Check out the companies that feature on the list and the reasons why:
Pioneers
- Hello Sunshine – shifting the narrative
- Roblox – building a metaverse
- Flutterwave – powering retailers
- Hybe – creating a BTS-fueled empire
- Savage x Fenty – embracing every body
- Rad power bikes – cycling forward
- Bumble – designing a smarter, safer dating app
- Darktrace – stopping cyber crimes
- Tilray – commanding the cannabis market
- Terracycle – recycling at scale
- Oatly – expanding an oat-mil empire
- Strava – helping cities serve athletes
- Beyond Meat – popularising plant-based protein
- Klutch Sports Group – empowering players
- Headspace – promoting mindfulness
- Rothy’s – bringing footwear full circle
Leaders
- NBA – growing a global game
- Apple- doubling down on defining products
- Sony – creating high-demand game consoles
- Mattel – toying with a media empire
- Nike – channeling change
- Delta – thinking ahead
- Walgreens – vaccinating the vulnerable
- Pfizer and Biontec – immunizing the world
- Nubank – banking the unbanked
- World wide Technology – moving businesses to the cloud
- Twitter – upgrading a platform
- Maersk – Shipping the world’s stuff
- Mercado Libre – leading e-commerce in Latin America
- CVS – administering vaccines
- Home depot – improving home improvement
- Teladoc health – Updating telemedicine
- Equinor – fueling up, more sustainably
- Mastercard – moving finance forward
- Volkswagen – Racing to lead EVS
- Johnson & Johnson – delivering a one-dose vaccine
- Englis Premier League – broadcasting wins
Innovators
- Gro Intelligence – accounting for climate change
- Moderna – making a new kind of vaccine
- Stripe – catalyzing digital payments
- Nintendo – creating communities
- Netflix – redefining Hollywood
- Lego – fostering creativity
- Zoom – enabling virtual connection
- Epic Games – taking a stand
- Spotify – betting big on talk
- DJI – propelling drones to new heights
- JIO Platform LTD. – leading digital transformation in India
- Flutter Entertainment – playing for keeps
- Adidas- reducing waste
- IKEA – moving beond ‘dispoable’ furniture
- Nvidia – developing critical chip
- TikTok – grabbing the world’s attention
- Duolingo – schooling users
- Farfetch – digitizing fashion
- Byd Co. LTD. – Scaling eectric transport
- Yum China – inventing the future of fast food
- Zillow – opening houses
- Orsted – pivoting the wind
Titans
- General Motors – engineering a greener future
- Alibaba – coalescing e-commerse
- Facebook – fighting (and fueling) misinformation
- Disney – supercharging franchises
- Samsung – dominating electronics
- Microsoft – powering te lockdown
- Fedex – taking flight
- Google – searching for a better world
- Softbank – moving markets
- Tencent – evolving its footprint
- Walmart – keeping America fed, clothed and vaccinated
- Coinbase – shoring up cryto’s credibility
- BP – changing course
- Unilever – parting with plastic
- Amazon- dominating e-tail
- Paypal – untethering the digital wallet
- AT&T – keepig American connected
- Procter & Gamble – cleaning up at home
- UPS – delivering the goods
- Taiwan semiconductor manufacturing corp. – producing the chip that connect us
Disruptors
- Illumina – decoding COVId-19
- Huawei – advancing a transformative technology
- Shopify – helping small retailers compete
- Tesla inc. electrifying the automotive industry
- Onlyfans – boosting the creator economy
- AirBnB – adapting to a new travel reality
- Clearview AI – innovating facial recognition
- Clubhouse – starting conversations
- Nextdoor – linking neighbours
- Spacex – pushing the frontier
- Nextera Energy – generating green power
- Peloton – spinning to success
- Robinhood – shaking up stock trading
- Doordash – giving restaurants a lift
- Digitl Currency Group – mainstreaming cryptocurrency
- Byju’s – expanding e-learning
- Lime – scooting forward
- GoFundMe – enabling giving
- Didi Chuxing – driving the future of mobility
- Coursera – easing the shift to virtual learning
