These are the companies shaping the future.

TIME’s 100 most influential companies is a new list and the newest addition to the iconic TIME franchise. The list highlights businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world. The list is a diverse array of 100 institutions, from the tech startup engineering a smarter way to recycle, to the cryptocurrency firm reimagining the future of money to the pharma titans creating the vaccines of tomorrow (and today). Together, these businesses and the leaders who steer them—are helping to chart an essential path forward

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The list is divided into 5 segment, namely; pioneers, leaders, innovators, titans and disruptors. Check out the companies that feature on the list and the reasons why:

Pioneers

  1. Hello Sunshine – shifting the narrative
  2. Roblox – building a metaverse
  3. Flutterwave – powering retailers
  4. Hybe – creating a BTS-fueled empire
  5. Savage x Fenty – embracing every body
  6. Rad power bikes – cycling forward
  7. Bumble – designing a smarter, safer dating app
  8. Darktrace – stopping cyber crimes
  9. Tilray – commanding the cannabis market
  10. Terracycle – recycling at scale
  11. Oatly – expanding an oat-mil empire
  12. Strava – helping cities serve athletes
  13. Beyond Meat – popularising plant-based protein
  14. Klutch Sports Group – empowering players
  15. Headspace – promoting mindfulness
  16. Rothy’s – bringing footwear full circle
Also Read  Maserati hitmaker partners with Zuchu in 'Sere'

Leaders

  1. NBA – growing a global game
  2. Apple- doubling down on defining products
  3. Sony – creating high-demand game consoles
  4. Mattel – toying with a media empire
  5. Nike – channeling change
  6. Delta – thinking ahead
  7. Walgreens – vaccinating the vulnerable
  8. Pfizer and Biontec – immunizing the world
  9. Nubank – banking the unbanked
  10. World wide Technology – moving businesses to the cloud
  11. Twitter – upgrading a platform
  12. Maersk – Shipping the world’s stuff
  13. Mercado Libre – leading e-commerce in Latin America
  14. CVS – administering vaccines
  15. Home depot – improving home improvement
  16. Teladoc health – Updating telemedicine
  17. Equinor – fueling up, more sustainably
  18. Mastercard – moving finance forward
  19. Volkswagen – Racing to lead EVS
  20. Johnson & Johnson – delivering a one-dose vaccine
  21. Englis Premier League – broadcasting wins

Innovators

  1. Gro Intelligence – accounting for climate change
  2. Moderna – making a new kind of vaccine
  3. Stripe – catalyzing digital payments
  4. Nintendo – creating communities
  5. Netflix – redefining Hollywood
  6. Lego – fostering creativity
  7. Zoom – enabling virtual connection
  8. Epic Games – taking a stand
  9. Spotify – betting big on talk
  10. DJI – propelling drones to new heights
  11. JIO Platform LTD. – leading digital transformation in India
  12. Flutter Entertainment – playing for keeps
  13. Adidas- reducing waste
  14. IKEA – moving beond ‘dispoable’ furniture
  15. Nvidia – developing critical chip
  16. TikTok – grabbing the world’s attention
  17. Duolingo – schooling users
  18. Farfetch – digitizing fashion
  19. Byd Co. LTD. – Scaling eectric transport
  20. Yum China – inventing the future of fast food
  21. Zillow – opening houses
  22. Orsted – pivoting the wind
Also Read  What to watch: All the movies that won an Oscar

Titans

  1. General Motors – engineering a greener future
  2. Alibaba – coalescing e-commerse
  3. Facebook – fighting (and fueling) misinformation
  4. Disney – supercharging franchises
  5. Samsung – dominating electronics
  6. Microsoft – powering te lockdown
  7. Fedex – taking flight
  8. Google – searching for a better world
  9. Softbank – moving markets
  10. Tencent – evolving its footprint
  11. Walmart – keeping America fed, clothed and vaccinated
  12. Coinbase – shoring up cryto’s credibility
  13. BP – changing course
  14. Unilever – parting with plastic
  15. Amazon- dominating e-tail
  16. Paypal – untethering the digital wallet
  17. AT&T – keepig American connected
  18. Procter & Gamble – cleaning up at home
  19. UPS – delivering the goods
  20. Taiwan semiconductor manufacturing corp. – producing the chip that connect us
Also Read  The Handmaid's Tale season 4 premieres tonight

Disruptors

  1. Illumina – decoding COVId-19
  2. Huawei – advancing a transformative technology
  3. Shopify – helping small retailers compete
  4. Tesla inc. electrifying the automotive industry
  5. Onlyfans – boosting the creator economy
  6. AirBnB – adapting to a new travel reality
  7. Clearview AI – innovating facial recognition
  8. Clubhouse – starting conversations
  9. Nextdoor – linking neighbours
  10. Spacex – pushing the frontier
  11. Nextera Energy – generating green power
  12. Peloton – spinning to success
  13. Robinhood – shaking up stock trading
  14. Doordash – giving restaurants a lift
  15. Digitl Currency Group – mainstreaming cryptocurrency
  16. Byju’s – expanding e-learning
  17. Lime – scooting forward
  18. GoFundMe – enabling giving
  19. Didi Chuxing – driving the future of mobility
  20. Coursera – easing the shift to virtual learning

 

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR