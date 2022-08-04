Timothy Cheruiyot, Abel Kipsang qualify for the men’s 1500m finals

Timothy Cheruiyot stayed on course of clinching a medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games after easing through to the finals of the men’s 1500m finals at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, UK.

The former World champion finished second in his qualifying round clocking 3.37:82 behind winner Australia’s Oliver Hoare who timed 3.37:57. Wales Jake Hayward wound up third.

Abel Kipsang also qualified for the finals from his heat after clocking 3.48:63 as newly crowned world champion Jake Wightman won the race with Mathew Stonier finishing second.

First five athletes across the two heats and fastest two qualified for the finals scheduled Saturday.

Meanwhile Millicent Ndoro advanced to the semi finals of the women’s 200m after attaining qualifying times during her qualification heats.

Millicent clocked 24.03 to finish third in her qualifying round won by favourite Christine Mboma while Ella Conolly wound up second.

Another Kenyan in the race Maximila Imali failed to start in her planned race.

The semi finals is scheduled Friday with the final set to be held on Saturday .