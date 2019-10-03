Timothy Cheruiyot to ensure Kenya retains world title in 1500m

Written By: David Karanja
World 1500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot will lead compatriots Kumari Taki, George Manangoi and Ronald Kwemoi Thursday’s men’s 1500m heats at the ongoing World athletics championships in Doha, Qatar. 

In the absence of defending champion Elijah Manangoi, Cheruiyot will be out to ensure Kenya retains the World title.

However, the Kenyans will face stiff opposition from Norway’s Filip Ingebrigtsen, and Ethiopia’s duo Samuel Tefera and Tedesse Lemi.

Meanwhile, World 1500m champion Faith Chepngetich will line up in the women’s semi-finals alongside teammate Winny Chebet.

Day 7 schedule

Men’s 1500m Heats 10pm *George Manangoi *Timothy Cheruiyot *Ronald Kwemoi

Women’s 1500m semi finals 11pm *Faith Kipyegon *Winny Chebet

Men’s 400m final 11.50pm *Emmanuel Korir

