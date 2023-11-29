Tina Knowles has had enough!

Knowles, known best as Beyonce and Solange’s mother has shared her support for the musician’s platinum hair that she debuted at the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere.

She posted her sentiments online on Tuesday calling the hateful comments “ignorant, self-hating, racist”.

On Saturday, Beyoncé turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of her film, hitting theatres December 1, with an ethereal head-to-toe look anchored by a custom silver gown from Versace and platinum hair.

As usual, the internet soon had opinions that ranged from glowing to downright gross, prompting a conversation about colourism and, eventually, Knowles’ defence of her daughter.

“She does a film, called the renaissance (sic), where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?” Knowles wrote on Instagram. “How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy.”

Knowles pointed out the storied history of Black women – and celebrities in general – who have sported platinum hair, the legendary Etta James among them.

“I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white? I am sick and tired of people attacking her,” Knowles wrote.

Knowles shared in her post a video – seemingly not created by Knowles herself – that further put into context the points that she was making.

“Beyoncé is a brown-skinned girl,” text in the video stated. “Sometimes more or less light. A brown-skinned girl is more than a skin color. It’s a culture, a pride a strength. Beyoncé is a brown-skinned girl. Beyoncé is the brown-skinned girl’s voice.”

Knowles admitted that her famous daughter “is going to be pissed” that Knowles posted in her defence, “but I am fed up.”

Celebrities including Cynthia Erivo, Octavia Spencer and Keke Palmer lent their support for Knowles’ words in the comments section.

“You have raised beautiful, strong, intelligent black, PROUD TO BE BLACK women. Period,” Spencer wrote. “Anyone who says otherwise has their own issues to deal with. I’m sorry you’ve come across the negative comments that people don’t realize is a reflection of how they feel about themselves.” (sic)