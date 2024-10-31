Beyonce and Solange’s mum and fashion designer Tina Knowles has announced her upcoming memoir detailing her life to be published through Random House Publishing Group.

“Matriarch” is scheduled for release on April 22, 2025.

“I am calling this book ‘Matriarch’ because what inspires me is the wisdom that women pass on to each other, generation to generation — and the inner wisdom we long to uncover in ourselves,” Ms Knowles said in a statement.

“Even at 70 I am still learning valuable lessons — that I would have had at 40 or even 20. So, I have decided to tell my story, because I know what it means to me and my daughters and future generations of women.”

Ms Knowles said that it was important for her that her daughters know their history.

This includes Kelly Rowland who Ms Knowles has affectionately called a “bonus daughter”. Rowland started living with Beyonce’s family at 11.

“I have always been a storyteller, and it’s something I learned from my mother.

“When I had a family of my own, I believed that my daughters needed to know where they came from to know where they were going.”

Following the announcement, Beyonce showed support for her mum writing on Instagram, “Mama, I couldn’t be prouder…You put your heart into this book.

“I’m happy for you to share some of the stories that shaped you into who you are.”

Ms Knowles joins other prominent celebrities who have written memoirs including Gabrielle Union, Viola Davis, Will Smith, Michelle Obama and one 2023’s Kenyan bestsellers “Spare” by Prince Harry.