Tingg, Africa’s first payments super app unveiled in Kenya

Financial technology company Cellulant has Tuesday announced the launch of Tingg, an all-in-one, multi-functional consumer super app that will include a wide array of payment, commerce and financial services into a single platform that will revolutionize the way customers interact with digital payment services in the continent.

The app has been availed in 8 countries and in Kenya, Tingg has enhanced its third-party service offering from just utility payments for water, electricity, airtime and PayTv through partnerships with; KFC and Simbisa Group, (Pizza Inn, Chicken Inn and Creamy Inn) to offer Tingg Food, and with Go Beba to offer gas delivery under Tingg Assisted Shopping.

Consumers can access Tingg by dialling *369# or download the app to also create and manage investment groups (chamas) and fundraisers (Changa) for weddings, funerals, education harambees.

Tingg is Cellulant’s solution to the fragmentation in the African digital payments space, particularly in cross-border payments. As a platform that supports payments, financial services and commerce at a local level, Tingg seeks to eliminate boundaries across channels and geographies. This all-in-one app will offer an integrated and efficient user experience that is adapted to local contexts, thereby making it easier for customers and businesses to conveniently make and accept payments, as well as access digital financial services.

Ken Njoroge, co-CEO, Cellulant said: “Recent statistics indicate that roughly 62 per cent of sub-Saharan Africans are unbanked. However, even those of us who are able to open bank accounts often face challenges such as high transaction costs, fragmented markets and inconvenient payment options. It is for this reason that we have built a digital commerce platform that tackles not only the access problem but also offers a variety of financial services and improved user experiences.”

Cellulant’s digital payment infrastructure connects consumers and business to over 120 banks, 40 mobile network operators in one inclusive network allowing for interoperability that has eluded numerous players in the payments space. This sets Tingg on the path to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation by connecting consumers and business to a simple, fast and secure financial services experience.

Bolaji Akinboro, co-CEO, Cellulant, highlighted: “Currently, Africa moves more money on mobile phones than any other economy in the world and has a growing interest in digital financial solutions. Our team believes that this gives our region the unique opportunity to lead the way in developing robust financial platforms that can be customized to the needs in each country or locality while infusing cutting-edge technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality.”

Now available in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zambia and Botswana, Tingg becomes Cellulant’s new unifying brand identity that will deliver on the company’s promise of a robust single payments platform for Africa’s marketplace.

“We are excited to unveil Tingg as a brand that embodies the excitement and promise of our continent. This name, which has been associated with one of our market-leading platforms in Nigeria, will bring all our platforms, including the iconic Mula app, under the umbrella of a single, authentically African identity,” Commented Divine Muragijimana, Chief of Brand at Cellulant.

Through Tingg, consumers can access numerous services across different value chains in key sectors, namely: Agriculture & Retail (farm to fork), Transport & Logistics and e-Commerce.