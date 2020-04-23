Now that you’re stuck at home, you’ve got all the time to do that redecoration you’ve been wanting to do.

The process of redecorating can be time-consuming and expensive so you’ll find yourself always putting it off. If you think about it hard enough, you will find that successive redecorating requires you to think outside the box. It’s all about working with colours, textures and styles. Your home should be a sanctuary so decorate according to functionality and personality.

Here are nine tips that will bring a world of difference to your interior spaces.

Add a plant.

Greenery makes us feel more relaxed, calmer and happier. Adding your choice of houseplant to your living space, instantly makes the place feel more homely. You simply need to identify a houseplant that you like and learn how to keep it alive. Common house plants include Aloe Vera, Lilies, Lucky Bamboo, Cactus and Chinese Evergreen. You can place your plants on mounted shelves, windowsills, place in the bathroom or position on a stool in your living room.

Work on your lighting.

Your lighting doesn’t have to be boring lamps and outdated shades. Go for lighting options that exude a flair of sophistication such as chic table lamps. Experiment with different bulbs and chandeliers.

Decorative pillows.

Decorative pillow, also known as throw pillows, are the perfect way to add your personal touch to your space. They have the ability to take your couch from boring to fun. You can have them custom made by deciding on your design, colours and fabric and having your tailor make them. You can even mix up shapes, colours and textures.

Use some wallpaper.

This is another great way to add your personality to your interior. Whichever room you want to add life to, could be the dining room, sitting room, or entryway, wallpaper will be a saviour. You can go for bold looks by choosing more bold patterns and colours or a soft look by using plain, monochromatic wallpaper.

Add some candles.

Candles are more than just lighting for when the lights go out. They are a classy home accent and can even be used for fragrance (scented candles). They will help your room feel cozy and inviting. You can choose a candle according to fragrance, style and even colour. If you’re a DIY enthusiast, you can customize your own candles by choosing to feature quotes, pictures and shapes on them.

Reupholster your furniture.

Reupholstering is a great way to save you some coins. Instead of going all out to purchase new furniture, you can renovate the furniture you already have by changing its fabric, fixing wobbly legs, or polishing surfaces.

Throw a Throw.

A “throw” is a special kind of blanket laid on furniture that is used more so for its decorative purposes. They are found more so on couches and chairs rather than the bed. They add a feeling of comfort and coziness. If you’re a neat freak, you can lightly fold your throw and place it on the corner of your couch, and if you’re more casual, simply throw it on. Go for a minimalist approach by choosing a plain one and placing one per living space, or spice it up by mixing and matching with your decorative pillows.

Change your shower curtain.

Shower curtains can make or break the look of your bathroom. Try out new patterns and colours and remember to consider your bath mats.

Hang up some art.

There are various ways of hanging up your art. You can have them framed, hung with clipboards and even on wire hangers. Place the art in unexpected places such as the bathroom or kitchen just to freshen everything up.

