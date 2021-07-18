“Titane” wins Palme d’Or at Cannes

No wins at Cannes for African films.

The French film Titane has emerged victorious at the just concluded Cannes Film Festival in the South of France. The gender and mind-bending Titane took home the festival’s most coveted prize the Palme d’Or.

Although two African films, Lingui and Haut et Forte, were also in the running none of them made the cut in any category.

This marks the second time a woman director has won a Palme d’Or at Cannes, the first being Jane Campion in 1993. Julia Ducournau made reference to Campion in her press conference after winning in which said, “I don’t think what I do defines me as a woman. I thought about Jane Campion, as she was the first woman to receive this award. As the second woman, I have the impression that I belong to a movement that is underway. There will be a third, fourth, and a fifth woman.”

See the full list of main winners below. For the full list visit here.

Grand Prix: Shared by Ashgar Farhadi for “A Hero” (Iran) and Juho Kuosmanen for “Compartment No.6” (Finland)

Best director: Leos Carax “Annette” (France)

Best actress: Renate Reinsve for “Worst Person in the World” (Norway)

Best actor: Caleb Landry Jones for “Nitram” (US)

Best screenplay: Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe for “Drive My Car” (Japan)

Jury prize: Shared by Nadav Lapid for “Ahed’s Knee” (Israel) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul for “Memoria” (Thailand)

Best first film: Antoneta Kusijanovic for “Murina” (Croatia)

Best short film: Hong Kong’s “All The Crows In The World” Tang Yi