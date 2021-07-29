Lands CS Farida Karoney says her hands are tied by an advisory from the Attorney General barring her from implementing a parliamentary directive to issue title deeds for a piece of land whose ownership is contested by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Roysa Society and Kasarani Mall Limited.

Parliament had directed that titles be issued to members of Roysa Society but the Attorney General advised against the same despite Roysa Society having allegedly paid for the parcel.

The Ministry of Lands also insists KDF has also partially paid for the same parcel.

The CS was appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Implementation to explain why the ministry had not issued title deeds to members of Roysa society 180 days after Parliament passed a resolution on the matter.

The lands CS said the ministry received an advisory from the AG not to issue the said title deeds.

Further the Ministry of Lands maintains the environment and lands court in Nairobi had upheld a title deed held by Kasarani Mall Limited, one of the three contestants.

The bone of contention started when the lease for the parcel of land expired and the land reverted back to County government of Nairobi.

The land was allocated to Kasarani Mall Limited in 2001 despite a compulsory acquisition process that had been initiated by Kenya defense forces.

Later in 2019 the County Government of Nairobi and national land commission also allocated the land to petitioners who claimed to be occupying it.

Subsequently, the lands ministry issued subdivision scheme approval and the petitioners under the Roysa Society paid Kshs 69,500shillings.

The committee is scheduled to interrogate the lands Principal Secretary on the matter.