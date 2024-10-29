Titus Okwong victorious at Tea Fields Trophy tourney in Kericho

Uganda’s Titus Okwong made an impressive mark on the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series by winning the 2024 NCBA Tea Fields Trophy at Kericho Golf Club.

Representing Uganda Golf Club, Okwong topped a field of 65 competitors with a cumulative score of 225, finishing at +9 over par across three challenging rounds. This victory marks his first title in the KAGC series.

Okwong’s performance earned him 60 points, propelling him to 18th place in the 2024 KAGC standings, with a season total of 93.4 points. He has participated in seven KAGC events this season, including the Great Rift Valley Championship, Windsor Classic, Muthaiga Open by NCBA, NCBA Limuru Open, the 102nd NCBA Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship, NCBA Kabete Open, and the NCBA Tea Fields Trophy.

In Kericho, he displayed remarkable consistency, carding a 77 in the first round before improving to 74 in both the second and third rounds. His final round was particularly impressive, featuring six crucial birdies that allowed him to edge out Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Kevin Juma, who had led the leaderboard going into the final day.

Juma started strong with a solid 77 in the first round and followed it up with an impressive 73 on Saturday, positioning him as the leader with a score of +6 heading into the final round. However, he struggled on Sunday, dropping six strokes to finish with a 78, resulting in a cumulative score of 228 (+12), which placed him second.

Sammy Mulama from Golf Park Golf Club claimed third place with a score of 232 (+16). Mulama overcame a challenging start, posting an 82 in the first round but improving significantly in the subsequent rounds with scores of 77 and 73.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the management of Kericho Golf Club for organizing such a wonderful event and for their continued dedication to hosting it annually. I also want to thank NCBA Bank for their unwavering support, which plays a crucial role in the success of these tournaments.”

The players will have another opportunity to showcase their skills at the 2024 NCBA Manchester Salver, set to be held at Eldoret Club from November 1st to 3rd, 2024.