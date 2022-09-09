Tiwa Savage becomes first African M.A.C Maker

“Red is the new nude…” – Tiwa Savage.

Nigerian pop star Tiwa Savage is M.A.C Cosmetics’ newest M.A.C maker and the first of African descent.

Savage joins other global stars like Xime Ponch, Kalen Anzai, Noor Stars and Benny Drama in creating the ultimate Lipstick fantasy with a limited-edition hue.

Announcing the newest development via her social media pages, Dr Savage said, “This has been two years in the making, sheessh so happy to finally share this with my soldiers.”

MAC cosmetics also celebrated the new shade saying, “She’s created a limited-edition Matte bright red Lipstick shade all on her own- encapsulated in sunset gradient packaging with a sketched silhouette accent, designed and signed…”

What is the M.A.C Maker Collection?

Created by eight global beauty icons, the M•A•C Maker is a collection of lipsticks inspired and created by talent.

Each Maker selectively specifies the formulation of an exact shade in the texture and finish that best represents their style, working closely with M•A•C Artists and the Product Development team to perfect an eponymous Lipstick that uniquely reflects their personality.

Each limited-edition Lipstick is only available in the region and other select areas of the M•A•C Maker.

Where to buy?

The Tiwa Savage, bright red matte, will retail at approximately KSh. 3,100 at online and in-store Lintons branches specifically Junction Mall, Sarit Centre, Village Market Mall, Garden City Mall and the Hilton.

