Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage has arrived in Kenya ahead of her scheduled performance at the Walker Town concert on September 30.

Savage was last in the country for the launch of her MAC lipstick whose packaging is embossed with her signature.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be back in Kenya to perform at Walker Town, courtesy of Johnnie Walker. I’ve had the pleasure of gracing many stages here, and it’s always a joy to return to this wonderful country where I have a devoted fan base,” Tiwa said upon her arrival.

On stage, she will be joined by Kenyan artist Nyashinski, who also has a long-standing collaboration with Johnnie Walker who was the main sponsor of his own concert dubbed Shin City, Rhumba icon Fally Ipupa and South African DJ duo TXC,

Inviting her fans to the event, Savage said, “To all my Kenyan fans, I invite you to join me at Uhuru Gardens this Saturday; expect a night filled with incredible music from yours truly, and I’m eagerly anticipating meeting each one of you for a fantastic time and unforgettable vibes.”