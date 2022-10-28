Tiwa Savage lands in Kenya ahead of meet and greet event

The Nigerian superstar will be promoting her new Mac lipstick.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is in the country!

Savage landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport on Friday, October 28th, ahead of the Lintons Meet & Greet event scheduled for the next two days.

She will make her first appearance at the Mac Store at the Junction Mall from 2 PM to 7 PM and again tomorrow, Saturday, October 29th, at the Mac Store at Village Market from 11 AM.

Niaje Kenya ? I would be in your city on the 28th and 29th of this month, see y'all soon ♥️ pic.twitter.com/23gBJA0E1Y — Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@TiwaSavage) October 24, 2022

The pop star made history this year when she became the first African M.A.C maker. She will be in the country to promote the lipstick from the MAC collection which she unveiled in September. The new shade of lipstick is a limited-edition Matte bright red that comes in a sunset gradient tube signed by Savage.

The Tiwa Savage, bright red matte, currently retails at approximately KSh. 3,100 at online and in-store Lintons branches specifically Junction Mall, Sarit Centre, Village Market Mall, Garden City Mall and the Hilton.

