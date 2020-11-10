Tob Cohen was killed while I was in custody, Wairimu claims

Sarah Wairimu, the wife of the late Tob Cohen now claims her husband was killed by people known to him while she was in police custody.

In petition with fresh demands, Wairimu says the Dutch tycoon was murdered and his body dumped in a septic tank at their home to frame her for the murder.

She claims those who killed her husband want to grab their family home in Kitisuru which is valued at Ksh 500 million.

“It is evident that the deceased was murdered after the petitioner had been arrested and his body planted at the jointly owned matrimonial home by persons known to the deceased in order to implicate the petitioner and have her removed from the said home to facilitate the grabbing of her home by interested parties including politicians,” She claims.

Wairimu pointed out that two politicians from Kiambu were present at the will opening ceremony claiming a total of Ksh 35M allegedly owed by the deceased.

She has denied killing her husband of 29 years, and was released on a cash bail of Ksh 2 million.

In the petition, the accused through her Lawyer Phillip Murgor has also challenged the legitimacy of Cohen’s will which left almost all his wealth to his relatives.

Murgor wants his client allowed to access the Kitisuru property to retrieve personal effects during the time the house is being treated as a scene of crime.

Wairimu says there is no sufficient legal cause for the investigating officers to continue holding her matrimonial home saying it’s now one year since it was taken over by Director of Criminal Investigations, adding that when she visited the property with her lawyer in January 2020, there was no sign of continued investigations on the premises at all.