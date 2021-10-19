Tob Cohen’s family writes to JSC seeking removal of Justice Sankale

The family of slain Dutch businessman Tob Cohen now wants Court of Appeal Judge Justice Sankale ole Kantai declared unsuitable to hold public office.

In a petition to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Cohen’s sister Gabriel Hannah Van Straten wants the JSC to institute the process that will lead to the judge’s dismissal.

Van Straten particularly cites corruption, gross misconduct, misbehavior, interference with judicial independence and the breach of judicial code of conduct and ethics as solid grounds to relieve Justice Sankale of his public duties.

Cohen died under unclear circumstances and his badly mutilated body was discovered in a septic tank in 2019.

She says investigations by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have linked the judge to the murder of her brother.

“A response filed by investigations officer John Gachomo laid bare the extent of the involvement and illegal and fraudulent dealings of the judge and his possible culpability in the murder of my brother,” She said in her petition to JSC

The investigation officer had indicated to the court hearing the murder case that on the day Cohen was executed, probe had revealed that the planning and execution of the murder was directly linked to Judge Kantai and the main suspect in the case Sarah Wairimu, widow of the deceased.

“There is cogent evidence that the judge participated in the planning of the murder of Tob Cohen jointly with Sarah Wairimu Kamotho,” He said

The DCI officer said the two did this allegedly to cover up for a fraudulent transaction involving the transfer of shares in one of Cohen’s companies.

“Tob Cohen was murdered barely two days after discovery of the fraudulent transfer…the discovery of this transfer is the motive of the death of Tob Cohen,” Gachomo said in an affidavit

And this is what Van Straten, among other things, wants the JSC to use this as grounds for removal of judge Sankale…

More to follow….