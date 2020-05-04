The government has asked parents to ensure that their children observe government directives in the on-going fight against the Covid-19 disease.

Speaking during a press briefing Director General of Health Doctor Patrick Amoth called on guardians to ensure their children observe preventive measures laid out by the government and limit their interactions while at home, this comes after a six-month-old baby tested positive for the virus.

He said most children tend to be assymptomatic hence the need to limit interaction.

The government said they are working with different health experts when handling Covid-19 cases noting that for children who test positive they are collaborating with pediatricians to see their issue is treated and are well taken care of.