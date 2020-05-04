The government has asked parents to ensure that their children observe government directives in the on-going fight against the Covid-19 disease.
Speaking during a press briefing Director General of Health Doctor Patrick Amoth called on guardians to ensure their children observe preventive measures laid out by the government and limit their interactions while at home, this comes after a six-month-old baby tested positive for the virus.
He said most children tend to be assymptomatic hence the need to limit interaction.
The government said they are working with different health experts when handling Covid-19 cases noting that for children who test positive they are collaborating with pediatricians to see their issue is treated and are well taken care of.
According to Dr Amoth, “the government is working with different health experts when handling Covid-19 cases noting that Kenya has gained approval by World Health Organisation -WHO to join solidarity trials for Covid-19 19 treatment.”
The youngest new case announced Monday was a six months old baby while the oldest was 60 years.
Out of 1012 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 25 cases tested positive for Covid-19 disease, bringing total number of confirmed cases to 490.
Out of the new cases, 15 are from Nairobi while 10 from Mombasa aged between 6 months and 60 years of age.
The 15 cases in Nairobi are from Eastleigh with 8, Umoja 2, Kawangware 2, with Mathare, Kahawa West and Kariobangi South 1 each while in Mombasa we have 8 cases from Old Town and 1 each in Bombolulu and Jomvu.