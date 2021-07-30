Kenya’s wait for Olympic gold in the men’s 10,000m continues after Rodgers Kwemoi and Rhonex Kipruto finished in 7th and 9th positions respectively in the final of the men’s race held Friday in Tokyo, Japan.

Rodgers Kwemoi clocked 27.50:06 to finish in 7th position while Rhonex was 9th after posting 27.52:78.

Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega sprinted the last lap to beat world record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda and win a shock Olympic gold medal in the race.

The 21-year old Barega powered down the home straight to cross the line in 27 minutes 43.22 seconds, ahead of world champion Cheptegei in 27:43.63.

Jacob Kiplimo, the youngest ever Ugandan Olympian when he ran the 5,000 heats in Rio as a 15-year old, posted a time of 27:43.88 to secure bronze in the first athletics medal event of the Games.

Cheptegei said he was experiencing mixed emotions.

“I have two feelings. “One is that I’m very happy to have won an Olympic silver medal today,” he told reporters. “But the other side of me is really not satisfied with the result because I came here expecting to win a gold.”

Kenya hasn’t won the men’s 10,000m race gold since Naftali Temu achieved the feat at the 1968 games.