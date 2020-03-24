The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, due to begin on 24 July, have agreed to a one-year postponement of the event because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the International Olympic Committee had agreed to the delay.

“I proposed to postpone for a year and [IOC] president Thomas Bach responded with 100% agreement,” he said.

A one-year delay would also apply to the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Prime Minister Abe added: “This will make it possible for athletes to play in the best condition, and will make the event a safe and secure one for spectators.”

The agreement comes as the British Olympic Association (BOA) was meeting on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

BOA chairman Hugh Robertson had already said Great Britain was unlikely to send a team to Tokyo this summer.

On Sunday, Canada became the first Country to withdraw from this summer’s Olympics and Paralympics.

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committee said it had taken “the difficult decision” to pull out after consulting athletes, sports groups, and the government.

It then “urgently called” on the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee and the World Health Organization to postpone the Games for a year.

“It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July,” Australia chef de mission Ian Chesterman said on Monday.

“Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparing, but the stress and uncertainty has been extremely challenging for them.”