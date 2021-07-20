Tokyo 2020 Olympics could still be canceled

The head of the organising committee for the Tokyo Olympics has not ruled out a last-minute cancellation of the Games.

Rising coronavirus cases have presented organisers with mounting challenges, with nine more positive cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of people affected to 67.

Asked at a news conference if the Games, which are due to open on Friday, might still be cancelled, Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and hold discussions with organisers if necessary.

“We can’t predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases. So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases,” said Muto

“We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises.”

Covid-19 cases are rising in Tokyo and the Games, postponed last year because of the pandemic, will be held without spectators.

Japan this month decided that participants would compete in empty venues to minimise the risk of further infections.