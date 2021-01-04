Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Kenya to send a 50-member contingent to Dubai qualifiers

A total of fifty athletes will travel to Dubai for the first round of qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics games .The Kenyan team was picked Monday during the one day national trials held at Moi International sports center Kasarani, Nairobi.

The Dubai qualifiers will be held from 7th-14th February with those who would have missed the qualification slots given another chance at the second round of qualifiers in Manchester,UK.

The third and fourth rounds of qualifiers will be held in Tunisia and Morocco.

The 2020 Paralympics games was scheduled for Tokyo from August 25th-6th September 2020 but was postponed to this year alongside the Olympic games following the global outbreak of Corona Virus.

Kenya is expected to send a total of 80 athletes, 45 male and 35 female as allocated by the International Paralympics Committee.

National Paralympics Committee chairperson Agnes Oluoch appealed for government assistance in helping the team prepare adequately for the qualifying rounds.