Judoka Tohar Bulut finished seventh in the under-73kg class. His sporting achievement has been overshadowed after Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool became the second judoka to withdraw from a bout against the Israeli.

Israeli judoka Tohar Bulut’s Olympic experience was overshadowed two opposition withdrawals

A second judoko has dropped out of a bout against Israeli opponent Tohar Butbul, Olympic officials confirmed on Monday. Mohamed Abdalrasool, a Sudanese judo player, opted not to compete against the 27-year-old Israeli in the Round of 16 in the under-73kg class.

The official reason given cited a shoulder injury, but the late withdrawal raises questions on the back of Algeria’s Fethi Nourine’s suspension by the International Judo Federation (IJF) for not showing up for his own bout against Butbul earlier in the tournament.

Unlike Algeria, a country with which Israel has no official ties, Sudan normalized its relations with the Jewish state in January 2021 as part of the Abraham accords. The agreement was widely protested in the country.

“These are things that happen in Judo sometimes,” Bulut told reporters afterwards. “It’s not unusual for me. These things happen to Israeli athletes, but I don’t want to discuss politics now.”

“By withdrawing, I represented Algeria”

After withdrawing from the Games on Saturday, Algerian judoka Nourine said he was “fully behind the Palsetinian cause.” The 30-year-old later took to Facebook to answer alleged criticism directed at him from within the Algerian Judo Association.