The national rugby sevens team, Shujaa, finished 9th at the Olympic Games after beating Ireland 22-0 in a 9th place play-off match.

Shujaa had earlier seen off Japan 21-7 to set up a repeat clash with Ireland whom they had faced at the group stage.

Johnstone Olindi scored and converted on the stroke of half time to give Shujaa a 7-0 lead at the interval.

Three unconverted second half tries from Jacob Ojee, Willy Ambaka and Daniel Taabu secured the 22-0 win for Kenya . Shujaa finished third in group C and missed out on the quarter final slot after losses to USA, South Africa and Ireland.

Long serving Shujaa captain Andrew Amonde also announced his international retirement after the match following 13 years of donning the national colours.

Meanwhile Fiji beat New Zealand 27-12 in a final match to win the Olympic title. Argentina saw off Great Britain 17-12 to win Bronze.