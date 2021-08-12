The national Paralympics team that will participate in the forthcoming 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games has been kitted by Kenya Breweries Limited.

The Paralympics Games are scheduled for Tokyo Japan 24th August – 5th September 2021.

The travelling contingent of 54 athletes and officials is headed out to the Japanese capital where Kenya will be participating in its 22nd competition since their initial participation in 1972 Paralympic Games.

Kenya National Paralympics Committee president Agnes Oluoch said that the team was now ready and raring to go woith their target set on registering impressive results at the games.

“We are excited to travel to Tokyo in our new kits and we can already feel the full support of Kenyans even as we begin to travel for the games from Friday. We have prepared diligently despite several constraints in our current Covid 19 environment. We hope to fly the flag high as Kenya’s ambassadors at the Paralympics and we hope to pick up several medals at the games.” said Oluoch

Tusker Brand Manager Kennedy Mutula commended the team for their commitment and preparation for the upcoming games in Tokyo this month.

“We applaud the Kenyan Paralympics team for their meticulous preparations through the qualifying stage and finally as they set out to Tokyo to represent us at the Paralympic Games. As Tusker we felt it was necessary for Kenya’s Paralympians to dawn their national attire that speaks to the support they have back home. We hope this kit adds that extra bit of motivation as they travel to conquer the world as this year’s games,” said Mutula.