Tokyo Olympic Games: Malkia Strikers bullish, target quarters

The national women’s volleyball team, ‘Malkia strikers’ libero Agripina Kundu believes the team can reach the quarter finals of the Olympic Games set for Tokyo, Japan.

Malkia strikers wound up its five day Pre-Olympic training camp in Kurume City ,Fukuoka prefecture on Monday and arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday ahead of the XXXII Olympic Games set to begin on Friday July 23rd-August 8th 2021.

Kenya is pooled in group A alongside hosts and two time Olympic champions Japan,2008 and 2012 Champions Brazil, Serbia, Korea and Dominican Republic.

The Paul Bitok led charges take on hosts Japan in their opening match on 25th July, 2021 before facing Korea two days later.

‘’We have belief that we can beat Japan at home and the absence of home fans has also boosted our morale and it’s like we are all playing away so we will take them head on. All these teams are good, including us as Malkia Strikers. Whether it is Serbia or Brazil or Dominican Republic, anyone who does not take us seriously, will be in for a rude shock’’, She said.

‘’Our target is to reach the quarters by just winning two matches , we would have achieved so much ‘’,Aggripina added.

Agrippina and Malkia’s strikers buoyant mood is propelled by arguably the best preparations the team has had.

“We did a lot of strength and conditioning in the gym to gain the much-needed power so that when we strike, the opponent feels the power of Ugali’’, Agriipina quipped

She also added that the expertise training under the guidance of Brazzilian coaches has greatly improved their outcome coupled with the use of technology.

“Catapult has helped us a lot because some of us just train and go home without analysing the performance in training to know strengths and weaknesses. With the technology everyone is given what to work on from the analysis. It has really helped us.

The catapult is a GPS device where each player wears a specific sports bra attached on the back.The device measures performance during training and helps trainers evaluate and prepare data for action if subsequent training sessions.

After the Japan and South Korea tests, Malkia will then play 2016 Rio Olympic losing finalists Serbia on 29th July, Brazil on 2nd August before winding up her group A campaign against Dominican Republic.