Tokyo Olympics: Nicholas Kimeli  advances  to 5,000m finals in quest for gold

by Bernard Okumu

 

Nicholas Kimeli comfortably won his 5,000m qualifying round to advance to the finals of the men’s race at the Olympic Games.

Kimeli clocked 13.38.87 to top his qualifying round ahead of Mohammed Ahmed of Canada and USA’s Woody Kincaid who wound up in second and third positions respectively.

 

Dennis Simiyu finished 10th and missed the qualifying time.

 

Daniel Simiyu failed to make the finals start list after finishing 10th in 13.41:64.

Another   Kenyan runner   Samuel Masai scheduled to take part in the event did not start the race.

A total of top ten finishers in the second qualifying round qualified for the finals after they all finished the race inside 13 minutes and 35 seconds.

Spaniard Mohammed Katir led the heat posting 13.30:10 as USA ‘s Kenyan born Paul Chelimo finished second while Justyn Knight was placed third.

 

Two of the Ugandan trio who have clinched the finals ticket. PICTURE:REUTERS

 

Uganda’s 10,000m and 5,000m world record holder Joshua Cheptegei will lead his two other  compatriots Oscar Chelimo and Jacob Kiplimo in Friday’s final.

  

Latest posts

Harry Kane is absent again from Tottenham training

Maxwell Wasike

Hellen Syombua: Shifts focus to 800m after Tokyo Olympics

Bernard Okumu

Tokyo Olympics: Charles Simotwo,Timothy Cheruiyot and Abel Kipsang power to 1500m semis

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More