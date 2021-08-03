Nicholas Kimeli comfortably won his 5,000m qualifying round to advance to the finals of the men’s race at the Olympic Games.

Kimeli clocked 13.38.87 to top his qualifying round ahead of Mohammed Ahmed of Canada and USA’s Woody Kincaid who wound up in second and third positions respectively.

Daniel Simiyu failed to make the finals start list after finishing 10th in 13.41:64.

Another Kenyan runner Samuel Masai scheduled to take part in the event did not start the race.

A total of top ten finishers in the second qualifying round qualified for the finals after they all finished the race inside 13 minutes and 35 seconds.

Spaniard Mohammed Katir led the heat posting 13.30:10 as USA ‘s Kenyan born Paul Chelimo finished second while Justyn Knight was placed third.

Uganda’s 10,000m and 5,000m world record holder Joshua Cheptegei will lead his two other compatriots Oscar Chelimo and Jacob Kiplimo in Friday’s final.