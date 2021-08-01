Tokyo Olympics: Omanyala bows out with a national record

Ferdinand Omanyala set a new national record and a personal best of 10.00seconds to finish third in the semi-finals of the men’s 100m at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Omanayala who had clocked 10.01 seconds on his way to the semi-finals finished third in his semi-final round behind USA Fred Kerley who clocked 9.96 seconds to finish first ahead of Canadian Andre De Grasse who came in second with 9.98 seconds.

Omanyala however did not make the cut for the final scheduled today.

Meanwhile Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir failed to make it past the heats in the men’s 400m race after being disqualified.

Korir lined up in heat four that was won by Antony Zambrano of Colombia who timed 44.87 seconds as Steven Solomon of Australia wound up second while South Africa’s Wayde Van Nikerk was third.

Elsewhere Hyin Kiyeng and Beatrice Chepkoech qualified for the finals of the women’s 3,000m steeple chase after finishing first and third respectively in their respective heats.

Kiyeng,a silver winner at the 2016 Games in Rio topped her heat coming home first in 9:23.17,fending off opposition from Mismas Zrimsek and Mekides Abebe who wound in second and third positions respectively.

World record holder and world champion Beatrice Chepkoech wound up third in her qualifying round clocking 9:19.82 behind Courtney Frerichs and Gesa Felicitas Karause who were placed in first and second positions respectively.