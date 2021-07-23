Tokyo Olympics ready for kick off

by Maxwell Wasike

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics finally kicks off today on Friday, having retained its name but little else in the year since it was delayed by Covid-19.

The Games will begin still in the shadow of that pandemic, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country’s residents adamantly opposed to holding the world sporting event at all.

Yet Japan has staked its international reputation on making these Olympics a success, in spite of the coronavirus and the various scandals that have dominated the preceding weeks and months.

Instead of a 68,000-capacity crowd cheering as athletes from more than 200 countries parade with flags through Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, fewer than a thousand foreign dignitaries and diplomats, Olympic sponsors and members of the International Olympic Committee will be present as the Games officially begin.

The opening ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. local time in Japan.

Kenya is among the nations set to participate and give the rest of the world a run for their money.

  

