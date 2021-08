Kenyan rower Asiya Sururu Mohammed finished fourth in her qualifying round during the PR1 Single Skulls rowing competition at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo,Japan. Asiya competing in the second qualifying round posted 13:45.50 to finish fourth and will now feature in the repechage scheduled for Saturday. In athletics Kenya’s Rodgers Kiprop and Wilson Bii finished in 4th and 9th positions respectively, in the men’s 5,000m T11 finals.