Tokyo Paralympics: Asiya dream alive as she heads to repechage

Kenyan rower Asiya Sururu Mohammed finished fourth in her qualifying round during the PR1 Single Skulls rowing competition at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo,Japan.

Asiya competing in the second qualifying round posted 13:45.50 to finish fourth and will now feature in the repechage scheduled Saturday.

Asiya posted 3:21.79 seconds in her first attempt in the 500m before following it up with 6.59:50 across the 1000m and took 10:22.76 to complete the 1500m loop.

The result placed her 4th, a position below the automatic qualification spots which were clinched by Ukraine’s Anna Sheremet , Germany’s Sylvia Pille-Steppat and Brenda Sardon of Argentina who wound up in first-3rd positions respectively.

Asiya will vie for a place in the finals in the second qualifying repechage against five other opponents tomorrow at the Tokyo Sea Water front.