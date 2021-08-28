Kenya’s Felix Kipruto finished sixth in the men’s 1500m T46 category at the ongoing Paralympics Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Kipruto clocked 3:59:98 seconds to come home 6th in a race won by Refugee Paralympic team’s Laremchuk Aleksandr who timed 3:52.08 to clinch gold.

Hristiyan Stoyanov of Bulgaria and Uganda’s David Emong won silver and bronze respectively.

Kipruto who lead for most of the race says his body failed to respond with 300m to go.

‘’From the start I was comfortable and the pace wasnt that fast , but towards the end with 300m to go I started feeling uncomfortable in my right leg’’, Kipruto said after the race.

Kipruto says the absence of compatriots Wesley Sang and Stanley Misik denied him a chance for a game plan and ultimate victory.

‘’While alone it’s a little bit challenging but when I am with the two, normally I don’t get past them while in Kenya I always follow them ,for instance Wesley Sang knows how to control pace, which I don’t know how to, but towards finishing am always good’’,Kipruto remarked.

Kipruto, son of 1991 All Africa games 1500m champion Willy Kemei ,plans to go back to training as he aims to better his performance at the forthcoming races.

Uganda’s David Emong was elated with his podium dedicating the win to African continent.

‘’I feel happy because this is the medal for Africa because as African brothers we must remain united and love one another’’, said Emong.

Asiya Sururu advances to final

Meanwhile Kenyan rower Asiya Sururu finished fifth in her repechage to qualify for the finals of the women’s PR1 single skulls category.

Asiya who had finished fourth in her heat on Friday making it to today’s repechage clocked a cumulative time of 13:14.26 to qualify for the finals scheduled Sunday.

Asiya will take on 12 other participants including Norwegian Brigit Skarstein who is unbeaten in four years as well Paralympic and world bronze medalist Moran Samuel, from Israel.