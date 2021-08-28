Tokyo Paralympics: Felix Kipruto sixth in men’s 1500m T46 final, Asiya rows to final

by Bernard Okumu

 

Kenya’s Felix Kipruto finished sixth in the men’s 1500m T46 category at the ongoing Paralympics Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Kipruto clocked 3:59:98 seconds to come home 6th in a race won by Refugee Paralympic team’s  Laremchuk Aleksandr who timed 3:52.08 to clinch gold.

Hristiyan Stoyanov of Bulgaria and Uganda’s David Emong won silver and bronze respectively.

Kipruto who lead for most of the race says his body failed to respond with 300m to go.

‘’From the start I was comfortable and the pace wasnt that fast , but towards the end with 300m to go I started feeling uncomfortable in my right leg’’, Kipruto said after the race.

 

Felix Kipruto wound up sixth in the men’s 1500m,T46 final.

 

Kipruto says the absence of compatriots Wesley Sang and Stanley Misik denied him a chance for a game plan and ultimate victory.

‘’While alone it’s a little bit challenging but when I am with the two, normally I don’t get past them while in Kenya I always follow them ,for instance Wesley Sang knows how to control pace, which I don’t know how to, but towards finishing am always good’’,Kipruto remarked.

Kipruto, son of 1991 All Africa games 1500m champion  Willy Kemei ,plans to go back to training as he aims to better his performance at the forthcoming races.

Uganda’s David Emong was elated with his podium dedicating the win to African continent.

‘’I feel happy because this is the medal for Africa because as African brothers we must remain united and love one another’’, said Emong.

Asiya Sururu  advances to final

 

Asiya Sururu qualified for the women’s PR1 Single skulls rowing final. The final will be held tomorrow. 

 

Meanwhile Kenyan  rower Asiya Sururu  finished fifth in her repechage to qualify for the finals of the women’s PR1 single skulls category.

Asiya who had finished fourth in her heat on Friday making it to today’s repechage clocked a cumulative time of 13:14.26 to qualify for the finals scheduled Sunday.

Asiya  will take on 12 other participants including Norwegian Brigit Skarstein who is unbeaten in four years as well  Paralympic and world bronze medalist Moran Samuel, from Israel.

 

 

 

 

  

Latest posts

CAF CL: Vihiga Queens ready for opener against Ethiopia’s CBE  

Bernard Okumu

Tokyo Paralympics Games: Rodgers Kiprop and Wilson Bii miss out on medals in 5,000m race

Bernard Okumu

Tokyo Paralympics: Asiya dream alive as she heads to repechage

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More