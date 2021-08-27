Kenya’s Rodgers Kiprop and Wilson Bii finished in 4th and 9th places respectively in the men’s 5000m T11 finals at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic games.

Rodgers Kiprop clocked 15:27.06 to finish fourth in the race. Wilson Bii was placed 9th after he finished the race in 17:31.73.

Brazilian runner Yeltsin Jacques clinched gold after coming home the first in 15:13.62 ahead of Japan’s Kenya Karasawa and Shinya Wada who finished in second and third positions respectively.