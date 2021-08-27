Kenya’s Rodgers Kiprop and Wilson Bii finished in 4th and 9th places respectively in the men’s 5000m T11 finals at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic games.
Rodgers Kiprop clocked 15:27.06 to finish fourth in the race. Wilson Bii was placed 9th after he finished the race in 17:31.73.
Brazilian runner Yeltsin Jacques clinched gold after coming home the first in 15:13.62 ahead of Japan’s Kenya Karasawa and Shinya Wada who finished in second and third positions respectively.
Meanwhile Nelly Nasimiyu Munialo will be eyeing to qualify for the final of the women’s 1500m T13 category when she takes to the field in the second qualifying round this afternoon.
Munialo will take on 7 other opponents in the quest to make the finals where the fourth fastest across the line from each heat will earn a place in the medal race.