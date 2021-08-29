Tokyo Paralympics: Nancy Chelangat through to the final of women’s 1500T11 final

Nancy Chelangat qualified for the finals of the women’s 1500m T11 category after finishin  fourth  in her qualifying round at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Nancy clocked 4:51.68 behind Louzanne Cotzee of South Africa and Susanna Rodriguez of Spain who wound up in first and second positions respectively. Joanna Mazur of Poland  finished third.

Nancy who was guided by her brother Geoffrey Kiplagat says despite experiencing difficulties caused by the heat she was elated with her result.

‘’After 800m I started feeling a lot of heat but held on to finish the race, I pray to God to give me the win in the final where I will work on my finishing and also take a lot of water to fight dehydration’’, Said Nancy.

Another Kenyan in the race,Mary Njoroge finished  third in her heat but failed to advance to the finals after the heat was adjudged to be the slowest of the two qualifying rounds.

 

Mary Waithera wound up third in her heat missing the finals qualification.

 

Waithera clocked 4:52.54 to finish third as Rodriguez Saavedra of Mexico and Chinese He S wound up in first and second positions respectively. The final which will feature a total of six runners will be held tomorrow.

Meanwhile Kenyan rower Asiya Sururu Mohammed finished sixth in the Women’s PR1 single Skulls rowing  final held at  the Tokyo Waterfront. Asiya posted a cumulative time of 14:27.48 in her final round.

Norwegian  Brigit Skarstein extended her winning run after clinching gold in the event ahead of  Moran Samuel of Israel and Nathaniel  Benoit of France who won silver and Bronze respectively.

  

