Tom Alila announces his FKF Presidential bid prioritising on players welfare

Former Nyanza FKF National Executive Member Tom Alila has announced his FKF Presidential candidacy for the December 7th election.

Alila, who launched his bid on Tuesday, is vying for the top FKF seat on three main pillars based on football development at the grass-roots level, growth of women football, and improving players welfare.

“I’ve said that transparency is the bedrock of any successful organisation. I pledge to ensure that our operations are open, accountable, and accessible to everyone. We will implement regular public reporting on financial activity, decision-making, processes, and governance. My passion for football is normally grassroots. Grassroots football is the foundation of our sport. We must invest in youth programs and local clubs, natural talent from the ground up.”said Alila

The businessman pointed out the potential of the game to transform the livelihoods of millions of youth directly and indirectly and said if elected he would incorporate all like-minded individuals and create an independent body to run the league, unlike the current situation where all leagues are run and managed by the federation.

“The people and those stakeholders must be involved in football decisions. Every responsible voice matters—the voices of stakeholders to be meaningful indeed. I pledge enhancing accessibility of information details of the Federation’s dealings so that every mind is expressed from an informed point of view.” emphasised Alila

Alila promised to create more structured women’s football initiative and increase funds for the women’s league, as well as prioritise players welfare, which has been ignored for long despite them being key in any football administration.

Alila will be making his 2nd bid for the position after making his first attempt 8 years ago and is running on a slogan ‘Hakuna kulia na Alila.’

The former NEC member is the 2nd aspirant to declare his interest in the post after Extreme Sports CEO Hussein Mohammed launched his bid last month.

All aspirants are set to be vetted and cleared by the Electoral Board, which is overseeing the process.

The incumbent Nick Mwendwa, deputised by Doris Petra, has been in office for the past 8 years and is yet to declare their interest, but as per the 2013 Sports Act, Mwendwa and his deputy are only eligible to vie for a different position after serving for a maximum of 2 terms in their current posts.

Elected office will oversee the running of the 2025 CHAN tournament as well as the 2027 AFCON hosting jointly alongside Tanzania and Uganda.