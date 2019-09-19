Too Early for Birds set to re-enact stories from the life and death of Tom Mboya

Tom Mboya was assassinated on July 5th 1969 along Moi Avenue. To this day, the story of his life as a young charismatic leader and his death at the hands of Nahashon Isaac Njenga remains a riveting if not intriguing tale.

Tom, described as eloquent, charming and intelligent by his peers and by many around the world, was just a month shy of his 40th birthday when he was gunned down. He is arguably one of the founding fathers of the Republic of Kenya.

On October 5th, the life and death of Tom Mboya will come alive at the Visa Oshwal Community Center Auditorium courtesy of Too Early for Birds. The play is set to re-enact the most fascinating parts of Mboya’s life and his death.

Too Early for Birds is an experimental theatre production that began as a collaboration between researcher Morris Kiruga and two writers and performers known as Ngartia and Abu Sense. It is built on the premise that African stories should be told by Africans, the African way.

Too Early for Birds is one of Kenya’s well-known theatre producers whose shows have been described by many as amazing and electrifying. One such theatre production, is The Brazen Edition, a play written as an acknowledgement that history was written and rewritten over the years, most times with a total disregard for the vast contributions made by women.

This edition featuring stories from the life and death of Tom Mboya will have five shows spread over two days at the Visa Oshwal Community Center Auditorium.

On October 5th, there will be two shows, one at 2 PM and a second show at 7 PM. On October 6th, as the day before, there will be three shows; the first one at 10 AM, a second one at 3 PM and a third and final show at 7 PM. It is advisable that you arrive 30 minutes before showtime.

Early bird tickets are available now for purchase on Mookh.

Specific show details

First show: Saturday 5th October

Doors open at 1:30 PM

Show starts at 2:00 PM

Second show: Saturday 5th October

Doors open at 6:30 PM

Show starts at 7:00 PM

Third show: Sunday 6th October

Doors open at 10:30 AM

Show starts at 11:00 AM

Fourth show: Sunday 6th October

Doors open at 2:30 PM

Show starts at 3:00 PM

Final show: Sunday 6th October

Doors open at 6:30 PM

Show starts at 7:00 PM

