Entertainment

Tomorrowland to hold its first-ever Asia festival in Thailand

BBC News
By
BBC News
3 Min Read

Fun Fact: In 2025, Kenyan EDM musician Sofiya Nzau made history as the first Kenyan artist to perform at Tomorrowland.

Tomorrowland, the hugely popular European electronic dance music or EDM festival, will stage its first-ever full-fledged Asia edition in Thailand this December.

Thailand was chosen for its “growing influence on the global stage of music, innovation, and experience-driven tourism”, Tomorrowland said on Tuesday.

Founded 20 years ago by Belgian brothers Manu and Michiel Beers, Tomorrowland has become one of the world’s most iconic celebrations of EDM. Its annual Belgian edition often features ambitious, creative stages and wild parties that draw music lovers from across the world.

Organisers are expecting more than 50,000 attendees each day in the Thai beach town Pattaya from 11 to 13 December.

Pre-registration for tickets begins on 8 January. A “full madness pass” covering all three days of the festival will cost 12,500 baht ($400; £300) while a single-day pass is going at 5,100 baht.

Amy Pascal, David Heyman to produce new “Bond” film
“Wakenya tutakumiss” – Raila Odinga honoured at Mashujaa day celebrations
‘Shogun’ wins big at Emmys as Angela Bassett wins her first
US to sue Ticketmaster owner Live Nation

More details on the festival’s theme and line-up will follow soon, organisers said.

Although the Tomorrowland group has held events in some Asian cities, this is the first time it will be holding an entire festival in the continent, and one that is similar to the scale of what it does in Belgium.

Thailand finalised an agreement with Tomorrowland to host the event for five years and expects it to generate 21bn baht ($673m; £497m) over the period, Thai media reported.

“Expanding Tomorrowland to a new continent is a milestone we approach with great respect and excitement… This is the beginning of a long-term story,” said Tomorrowland’s chief executive officer Bruno Vanwelsenaers.

In recent years, Thailand has become a strong contender in the live music scene. Last year, it played host to international music festivals like Electric Daisy Carnival and Creamfields. Bangkok was also a stop on K-pop band Blackpink’s world tour last October.

And the country’s homegrown music and arts festival Wonderfruit is emerging as a hot destination on the festival circuit, drawing tens of thousands of people each year.

The final season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ to premiere in August
Affordable art show returns to Nairobi National Museum
2025 Grammy Awards nominations to be released Friday
Beneath the Baobab Festival set for December 31
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie releases first novel in over a decade
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Holders Ivory Coast stroll past Burkinabe to seal AFCON quarter-final
Next Article China’s Wang Yi to begin 2026 with Africa visit, attend AU ceremony
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Rogue officers to face law over Nandi Hills assault, Murkomen assures public
Local News
CAF and PUMA unveil official match Ball for AFCON Morocco 2025 final
AFCON 2025 Football
Contraband cigarettes worth Ksh 281M intercepted in Mombasa
Business Local Business
AFCON 2025 sets new records for highest fans and goals scored
AFCON 2025 Football

You May also Like

CelebrityEntertainment

Epstein list: Michael Jackson, David Copperfield named in court documents

Entertainment

Blue Ivy Carter joins mum Beyoncé in ‘Lion King’ prequel

Entertainment

Spotify releases AI tool DJ in Kenya

CelebrityEntertainment

Palace faces questions over Princess of Wales’ “manipulated” picture

Show More