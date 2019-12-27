CAF Champions League: Raja Club Athletic vs JS Kabylie

Tonight at 11:00pm, KBC Channel 1 will broadcast live the CAF Champions League match between Raja Club Athletic of Morocco and Jeunesse Sportive De Kabylie of Algeria.

Quick facts on the two clubs:-

RAJA CLUB ATHLETIC (MOROCCO)

Raja is one of the most prestigious clubs in the African continent. CAF ranks it third after Zamalek and Al Ahly. With 16 trophies won since 2000, it is the most successful Moroccan club in the 21st Century.

Based in Casablanca, Raja has played its home meetings at Stade Mohammed V since its inauguration in 1956.

Raja holds the distinction of being the only Arab club to reach the final of the 2013 FIFA Club World Cup.

It was founded in 1949.

JEUNESSE SPORTIVE DE KABYLIE (ALGERIA)

Jeunesse Sportive De Kabylie is named after the cultural, natural and historical region that is home to the Berber-speaking Kabyle.

Founded in 1946, it is based in Tizi Ouzou, a beautiful town in North Central Algeria.

This club has won the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 title 14 times and the Algerian Cup 5 times. Other titles it has won include the CAF Champions League twice, the African Cup Winners’ Cup once and the CAF Cup.

Kabylie’s home stadium, Stade du 1er Novembre 1954, has a capacity to host 21,240 spectators.

On Saturday 28th December, 2019, KBC will air another CAF Champions League group match between Waydad Athletic Club (Morocco) and Atletico Petroleos De Luanda (Angola) at 11pm.

