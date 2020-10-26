Tononoka Principal succumbs to Covid-19

Exactly two weeks after the phased reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, the raging virus has reared its ugly head and thrown the teaching fraternity into mourning.

Tononoka Secondary School Principal Mohammed Hamis died from complications resulting from COVID-19 just days after staff contracted the virus forcing the school to shut. The sad news was confirmed Monday by the School’s Deputy Principal Benjamin Kitsao Nzaro.

He had been admitted at a Mombasa hospital.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has condoled with the family and the school community.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Following the death of Mr Mohammed Hamis, Principal Secondary, TSC condoles and stands with the family, students and school community of Tononoka Secondary School during this difficult time. @CemasteaKenya @KICDKenya @ExamsCouncil @EduMinKenya @bnwababu — TSC (@TSC_KE) October 26, 2020

Last week two schools, Tononoka Secondary School and Star of the Sea High School in Mombasa were closed for two weeks after 15 teachers allegedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

It was reported that 11 teachers at Tononoka and four at Star of the Sea High school had tested positive for coronavirus, but the Ministry of Education is yet to confirm.

The country’s Covid-19 infection rate had been contained to the recommended safe level of four per cent prompting the gradual re-opening of schools.

However, after relaxation of rules by President Uhuru Kenyatta, there has been a sharp increase in cases and deaths.

The death of the teacher complicates the rather fragile situation the government is facing on whether to fully re-open schools in the wake of a spike in infections.

The ministry of education is also finding itself in a dilemma over what action to take in the event that there is an outbreak in schools.

There have been renewed calls by parents to have schools closed due to the high number of cases reported in the last three weeks with the positivity rate tripling to stand at 12pc.

However, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has maintained the situation is under control saying the health ministry has provided medical and technical support to the schools where cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Schools in Kenya reopened for in-person teaching on October 12 with KCPE, KCSE candidates, and Grade 4 learners reporting back first.