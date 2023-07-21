Tony Bennett: Legendary singer dies aged 96

Tony Bennett, the legendary New York pop and jazz singer, has died aged 96.

Bennett was known for songs such as The Way You Look Tonight, Body and Soul and (I Left My Heart) In San Francisco.

During a career that spanned seven decades, the crooner sold millions of records and won 20 Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award.

He delighted generations of audiences – from the 1950s to the 2020s – with stylish renditions of classic songs.

In 1951, Bennett had his first big hit with Because of You.

In 2021, Love For Sale – his second album of duets with Lady Gaga – followed it to the top of the charts.

He was the oldest man to have a number one album in the United States and, in a seven-decade career, sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

Born in August 1926, Anthony Dominick Benedetto grew up in poverty in the Queens district of New York.

His father, John, was an Italian immigrant who scratched out a living as a grocer. After a long period of ill-health, he died when Tony was 10.

Bennett believed that his talent was inherited and that his father’s early death pushed him to succeed.