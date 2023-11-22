Project BETA: Tool launched to track implementation of Govt projects

The Government has launched a digital reporting and monitoring tool dubbed “Project BETA”.

Project BETA, a reporting and monitoring tool will evaluate and track the implementation, progress, and performance of National Government Development Projects; Priority Programs; Presidential Directives and Crime Statistics across the country through the National Government Administration Officers system.

According to Internal Security Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo, the tool will ensure information on government projects and programmes is marked by timeliness and credibility.

While issuing region and county specific tablets to Regional and County Commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Dr. Omollo emphasized that projects from now on will be uploaded and tracked in real time with the information available at a one stop dashboard.

“The purpose of Project BETA is to capacitate our officers to better supervise, coordinate and oversee effective implementation of National Government policies, programmes and projects with emphasis on the lowest administrative unit being the Sub-Location cascaded upwards to the Region level,” said PS Omollo.

Pursuant to the NGAOs mandate, Regional and County Commissioners serve as Chairpersons of the National Government Development Implementation Coordination and Management Committees and Project BETA will be able to appraise on ongoing projects and the progress achieved while analyzing budgetary allocations and actual expenditures in the different Regions and Counties.

The system has Artificial Intelligence capability and will also be able to evaluate delayed projects and relay feedback on implementation challenges.

Similarly, as the Chairpersons of respective Security and Intelligence Committees at the Region and County levels, crime statistics at all levels will be filtered on the dashboard with criminalities committed in the last hour, 24 hours, 1 week or even 1 month easily and instantly retrievable.

PS Omollo said, “NGAOs being the government’s first point of contact with the grassroots will play a pivotal role in transforming and maximizing the impact of this targeted investment. This digital reporting capability and enhanced oversight capacity moves us faster to a more modern, functional, and efficient NGAOs that is highly responsive.”

This comes against the backdrop of His Excellency President William Ruto last week during a two-day National Executive Pitstop Retreat revealing that the government would launch a tracker that would discharge of every commitment made by the Government and in the BETA plan.

Project BETA will not only improve on accountability but will aid in fulfilling NGAOs obligation to residents in their administrative units of quality and timely delivery of National Government policies, programmes and projects,” added Dr. Omollo.

Among key government priority projects that will be tracked under Project BETA include houses built under the Affordable Housing Scheme; Farmers registered for the distribution of subsidized fertilizer in support of Ministry of Agriculture; Trees grown under the 15 billion tree campaign spearheaded by the Ministry of Environment; and the beneficiaries registered for the Inua Jamii Cash Safety-net Programme among others.