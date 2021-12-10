Top 10 priorities for Raila ahead of 2022 polls

ODM leader Raila Odinga has outlined a 10-point agenda that he will use to hunt votes ahead of the 2022 Presidential elections.

On Friday, in front of thousands of his supporters, Raila declared his interest in taking over the Presidency from Uhuru Kenyatta ending months of speculation on whether he will vie for the top seat.

Raila revealed that his 10-point agenda was realized after his countrywide listening tours and to address concerns raised that emerged by Kenyans.

He noted that the continent suffered from a retrogressive mindset of starting a fresh, instead of advancing existing accomplishments.

“When one administration sets something up, the next knocks it down. This makes many countries in the continent stuck in a constant state of ignition, never making it to acceleration and takeoff,” he noted.

“Kenya must not be a ‘start-stop’ nation. This is a waste of time and resources that should not be entrenched in Kenyan political culture,” Raila said.

Here is Raila’s 10-point agenda;