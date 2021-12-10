Top 10 priorities for Raila ahead of 2022 polls

ODM leader Raila Odinga has outlined a 10-point agenda that he will use to hunt votes ahead of the 2022 Presidential elections.
On Friday, in front of thousands of his supporters, Raila declared his interest in taking over the Presidency from Uhuru Kenyatta ending months of speculation on whether he will vie for the top seat.
Raila revealed that his 10-point agenda was realized after his countrywide listening tours and to address concerns raised that emerged by Kenyans.
He noted that the continent suffered from a retrogressive mindset of starting a fresh, instead of advancing existing accomplishments.
“When one administration sets something up, the next knocks it down. This makes many countries in the continent stuck in a constant state of ignition, never making it to acceleration and takeoff,” he noted.
“Kenya must not be a ‘start-stop’ nation. This is a waste of time and resources that should not be entrenched in Kenyan political culture,” Raila said.
Here is Raila’s 10-point agenda;
- Inua Jamii, Pesa Mfukoni: Pesa Mfukoni is a social protection programme that will deliver Ksh 6,000 per month to two million of the country’s most needy families.
- BabaCare: it will scale up Universal Health Care (UHC) pilot programmes to the rest of the country.
- Kazi Kwa Wote: This is about securing the welfare of the people by generating avenues for productivity, through job creation programs, investing in the critical jua kali sector and other macro and micro economic stimulation schemes.
- Uchumi Kwa Akina Mama: This will focus on the true multipliers of wealth in our community; our women.
- “Hashtag Inawezekana.” We know that our youth are closer to the future than we are. The program will equip our youth with the mindset, skills, funds and technology to enable them innovate at par, and even surpass their global counterparts.
- “Waste not a Single Child”.Education is a non-negotiable. This programme will be an aggressive scheme to ensure that all, not some of our children, get a rightful access to quality education.
- Fukuza Njaa: The aim here is not to merely feed, but to generate the agricultural bounty that Kenya has the potential to produce. Azimio la Umoja will factor in Climate Change adaptation and mitigation to support and help realize high agricultural productivity across the nation.
- Maji Kwa Kila Boma: The program will radically reverse the artificial shortages and high cost of water, particularly for the poor.
- One County, One Product: Raila said that he firmly believes the idea of devolution in Kenya has the transformative potential of rich mineral mines, abundant oilfields and other traditional markers of a nation’s affluence.
- The Principle of Administrative Continuity: By continuity, I mean building and improving on the gains that have been made by the administrations that came before.