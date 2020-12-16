The Textbook Centre has ranked the top 20 books of the year
One of Kenya’s oldest bookshops has ranked the biggest books of the year. The Textbook Centre has ranked the books according to sales, reviews and overall reception. Releasing their report, they also said that online sales have increased by 300% this year.
Among the list of 20 is a very old one, Out of Africa which was published in 1937. Also on the list are newcomers like Becoming and The Promised Land by the Obamas, The Havoc of Choice by Wanjiru Koinange and Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o. Additionally, there were plenty of self-help books.
Here are Kenya’s top 20 books.
The Promised Land by Barack Obama
The Havoc of Choice by Wanjiru Koinange
Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o (English)
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Own your morning, Elevate your life by Robin Sharma
Born a Crime by Trevor Noah
7 Habits of highly effective people by Stephen R Covey
How to win friends and influence people by Dale Carnegie
Who moved my Cheese by Dr Spencer Johnson
Guinness World Records 2021 by Guinness
The subtle art of not giving a fuck by Mark Manson
Unbowed, The Wangari Maathai Story
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
Sapiens: A brief history of mankind by Yuval Noah Harari
The 4 disciplines of execution
Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi
When breath becomes air by Paul Kalanithi
Out of Africa by Karen Blixen
Purple Hibiscus by Chimamanda Ngozi
The leader who had no title by Robin Sharma
