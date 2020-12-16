The Textbook Centre has ranked the top 20 books of the year

One of Kenya’s oldest bookshops has ranked the biggest books of the year. The Textbook Centre has ranked the books according to sales, reviews and overall reception. Releasing their report, they also said that online sales have increased by 300% this year.

Among the list of 20 is a very old one, Out of Africa which was published in 1937. Also on the list are newcomers like Becoming and The Promised Land by the Obamas, The Havoc of Choice by Wanjiru Koinange and Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o. Additionally, there were plenty of self-help books.

Here are Kenya’s top 20 books.

The Promised Land by Barack Obama

The Havoc of Choice by Wanjiru Koinange

Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o (English)

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Own your morning, Elevate your life by Robin Sharma

Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

7 Habits of highly effective people by Stephen R Covey

How to win friends and influence people by Dale Carnegie

Who moved my Cheese by Dr Spencer Johnson

Guinness World Records 2021 by Guinness

The subtle art of not giving a fuck by Mark Manson

Unbowed, The Wangari Maathai Story

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Sapiens: A brief history of mankind by Yuval Noah Harari

The 4 disciplines of execution

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi

When breath becomes air by Paul Kalanithi

Out of Africa by Karen Blixen

Purple Hibiscus by Chimamanda Ngozi

The leader who had no title by Robin Sharma

