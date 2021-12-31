Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi set to visit Kenya

Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi arrives in Nairobi next week at the start of his tour of three African countries.

The Foreign Ministry announced that the diplomat will pay an official visit to Eritrea, Kenya and Comoros from January 4 to 7.

This will be Mr Wang’s third such visit to Africa since he was appointed in 2013 and the second to Kenya.

On January 10, 2020, he met with former Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma who is now in charge of the Energy ministry during a stopover in Mombasa.

Wang’s visit will be the 32nd year in a row that a Chinese foreign minister will start their year’s diplomatic activities with a visit to Africa aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

“China’s diplomatic tradition fully demonstrates the deep friendship between China and Africa that has withstood the test of time and grown even stronger,” said, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

“The tradition shows China’s firm support for development and revitalization of Africa through joint efforts and self-improvement, which the international community including African friends speaks highly of” Zhao added.

In 2021, Wang Yi started his diplomatic trips with a visit to five African countries — Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Botswana, Tanzania and Seychelles.

Wang is also set to visit the Maldives and Sri Lanka.