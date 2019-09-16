Top Cohen’s murder case pushed to September 26

Sarah Wairimu Kamotho will remain in custody until September 26 when she takes plea in relation to murder of her husband Tob Cohen.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions led by DDPP Nicholas Mutuku Monday applied for more time to allow for postmortem and mental assessment of suspect.

Justice Jessie Lesiit gave the prosecution and defence a week to agree on when the assessment should be conducted before she can formally plead on the murder.

Lesiit also barred the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Media from commenting and publishing anything related to the matter.

Mutuku said that a mental assessment was not done over the weekend because a booking had not been done.

In his submissions, Wairimu’s lawyer Philip Murgor questioned the circumstances that led to Cohen’s body being discovered, accusing the DCI of locking the defense out.

Wairimu has been in custody for more than two weeks after police arrested her following the disappearance of her husband in July.

On Friday, detectives retrieved Cohen’s body from an underground ceptic tank inside his Kitusuru home.

It is not yet known at what point he was murdered but the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti says preliminary investigations established he was killed right inside his house.

The DCI says the underground storage which was empty had been completely sealed with concrete and guised with bushy wood cuttings.

Meanwhile, Tob Cohen post mortem examinations will be conducted Tuesday at chiromo mortuary.

Cohens family lawyer Chris Ombeta says the post mortem examinations is expected will be done by a private doctor identified by the family.

Investigators claim the killers may have bound his legs, hands, and neck before killing him and dumping his body in a septic tank in his compound.