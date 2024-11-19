Top Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders sentenced to jail

A Hong Kong court has sentenced key pro-democracy leaders to years in jail for subversion, following a controversial national security trial.

Benny Tai and Joshua Wong were among the so-called Hong Kong 47 group of activists and lawmakers involved in a plan to pick opposition candidates for local elections. Tai received 10 years while Wong received more than four years.

Most of the group were found guilty of conspiring to attempt subversion, while two were acquitted.

Their trial marked the largest use of the harsh national security law (NSL) which China imposed on Hong Kong shortly after the city’s explosive pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Those demonstrations saw hundreds of thousands taking to the streets of Hong Kong for months. Triggered by a proposed government treaty that would have allowed extradition from Hong Kong to mainland China, the protests quickly grew to reflect wider demands for democratic reform.

Observers say the NSL and the trial’s outcome have significantly weakened the city’s pro-democracy movement and rule of law, and allowed China to cement control of the city.

The US has described the trial as “politically motivated”, while on Tuesday Australia said it had “strong objections” to the use of the NSL and it was “gravely concerned” by the sentencing of one of its citizens, Gordon Ng.

Beijing and Hong Kong’s governments argue that the law is necessary to maintain stability and deny it has weakened autonomy. They also say the convictions serve as a warning against forces trying to undermine China’s national security.

The case has attracted huge interest from Hongkongers, dozens of whom queued up outside of the court days before the sentencing to secure a spot in the public gallery.

On Tuesday, the court handed out sentences ranging from four to ten years.

Tai, a former law professor who came up with the plan for the unofficial primary, received the longest sentence with judges saying he had “advocated for a revolution”.

Wong had his sentence reduced by a third after he pleaded guilty. But unlike some other defendants, he was not given further reductions as judges “did not consider him to be a person of good character”. At the time of the arrests, Wong was already in jail for participating in protests.

Other prominent pro-democracy figures who were sentenced include Gwyneth Ho, a former journalist who went into politics, and former lawmakers Claudia Mo and Leung Kwok-hung. They received sentences between four and seven years in prison.

After the 2019 protests dwindled with the Covid pandemic, activists organised an unofficial primary for the Legislative Council election as a way to continue the pro-democracy movement.

Their aim was to increase the opposition’s chances of blocking the pro-Beijing government’s bills. More than half a million Hongkongers turned out to vote in the primary held in July 2020.

Organisers argued at the time that their actions were allowed under the Basic Law – a mini-constitution that allows certain freedoms.

But it alarmed Beijing and Hong Kong officials, who warned that the move could breach the NSL, which came into effect days before the primary. They accused the activists of attempting to “overthrow” the government, and arrested them in early 2021.

At the end of the trial, the judges agreed with the prosecution’s argument that the plan would have created a constitutional crisis.