Top judges rooting for Alternative Justice Systems to resolve disputes

Top Judges in the country are encouraging Kenyans to embrace informal justice systems that are more accessible and affordable to resolve their legal problems.

Supreme Court Judge Dr. Smokin Wanjala notes that while Conventional judicial processes are essential, they often face challenges such as high costs and lengthy procedures, which can be barriers to accessing justice.

“The need for Alternative Justice Systems has never been more critical….AJS offers a cost-effective and speedy resolution to disputes, ensuring that justice is not only done but seen to be done promptly and fairly,” Justice Wanjala said during a ceremony to launch the Alternative Justice Systems suite in Kitale.

The Supreme Court Judge argued that to resolve the substantial justice gap of 17% consisting of Kenyans who do not seek justice at all, the time was ripe to conduct multi-stakeholder engagements, change of mindset, creation of awareness, and increase access to justice platforms for the Kenyan people.

“The AJS Ukumbis being launched, not only serves as physical seats but is also a symbol of hope, autonomy, and empowerment for the Trans Nzoia people. It is a tangible representation of our dedication to entrenching a justice system that is independent, efficient, and responsive to the aspirations of all Kenyans,” he said

Court of Appeal Judge Prof. Joel Ngugi lauded Wanjala’s sentiments even as he rallied communities to leverage them for their good. He said people have the power to resolve their disputes without seeking court interventions.

“We are announcing today that communities can and must use AJS as the vehicle through which they can have important conversations about their societal issues of distribution of resources and power; and how they choose to frame their collective social preferences into public policies,” noted Justice Prof Ngugi

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya said his administration has long embraced alternative justice systems and committed to pkay a part in ensuring access to justice by his constituents.

“While the Court systems have their merit they often fall short in addressing the root causes of crime and achieving true rehabilitation. This is why it became necessary to come up with alternative justice systems,” said Natembeya

The Governor disclosed that the county has operationalized alternative justice systems suites where the elders will meet in 3 constituencies, namely; Saboti Kiminini and Cherengany. He said two more suites will be put up in the two remaining constituencies.

The event in Kitale comes at a time when High Court Judge Linus Kassan referred the long-running dispute pitting Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Meru County Assembly to Njuri Njeke elders for determination.